Zacks: Brokerages Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $520,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) will report $520,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $680,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $510,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.17 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $3.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 2,254.97%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INFI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,550,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,667,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,001,000 after buying an additional 684,014 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 591,065 shares during the period. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $55.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

