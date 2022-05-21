Zacks: Brokerages Expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Latch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Latch posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million. Latch had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 356.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTCH. Imperial Capital lowered Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Latch in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Latch by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,986 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,431,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Latch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,105,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Latch in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. Latch has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $14.83.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

