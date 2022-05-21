Zacks: Brokerages Expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Announce Earnings of $4.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $4.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.12. Molina Healthcare reported earnings of $3.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $17.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.10 to $17.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $19.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.03 to $20.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.95.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,186 shares of company stock worth $1,944,337. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.53. The company had a trading volume of 392,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.04. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $350.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

