Zacks: Brokerages Expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.47 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) will announce $126.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.85 million and the highest is $128.10 million. Payoneer Global reported sales of $110.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year sales of $555.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $554.96 million to $555.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $659.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Payoneer Global.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $136.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYO. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 14.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Payoneer Global (PAYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.