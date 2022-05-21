Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $206.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) will announce $206.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $204.54 million to $207.50 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $211.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $860.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $850.85 million to $870.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million.

RBBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

In other news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 100,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,060 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 129,321,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,293,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,212 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,455,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,449 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,444,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 921,186 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 383,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1,001.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 244,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $432.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.