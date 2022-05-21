Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) to Post -$1.67 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) to post ($1.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rivian Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.50) and the lowest is ($1.79). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will report full-year earnings of ($6.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.64) to ($5.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.34) to ($4.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rivian Automotive.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million.

Several analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 73.12.

RIVN traded down 0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting 28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,757,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,662,048. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 37.02.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total value of 188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $2,206,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

