Zacks: Brokerages Expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Brokerages predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. SPS Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,829,978.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $920,663.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,420 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 30.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 384.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 32,290 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at $1,284,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $72,020,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,956. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 0.84. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $91.61 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average of $128.85.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

