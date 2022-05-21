Zacks: Brokerages Expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.48 Million

Equities analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) to report sales of $24.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.46 million and the lowest is $23.49 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted sales of $20.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year sales of $105.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.09 million to $111.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $116.96 million, with estimates ranging from $106.32 million to $127.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 75.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth about $921,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 60,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPVG opened at $13.93 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $432.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

