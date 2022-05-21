Zacks Investment Research Lowers Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) to Hold

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Landos Biopharma stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. Landos Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Landos Biopharma will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 2,001.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 29,739 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

