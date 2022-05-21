Zacks Investment Research Lowers ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) to Sell

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ON24 Inc. provides cloud-based digital experience platform. The company’s platform portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale. ON24 Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

ONTF has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair lowered shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. ON24 has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $538.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.53 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ON24 will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other ON24 news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $334,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,603,750.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ON24 by 265,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in ON24 by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

