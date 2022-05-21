Zacks Investment Research Lowers Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) to Sell

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Get Scor alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Scor from €27.50 ($28.65) to €28.00 ($29.17) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($34.38) to €35.10 ($36.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.12.

OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.38. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Research analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scor (Get Rating)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scor (SCRYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.