Zacks Investment Research Lowers WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Hold

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

WSFS opened at $39.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.10. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,497.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 175.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 235.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.