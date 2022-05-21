Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) to Hold

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.71.

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $60.00. 1,204,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,270. Elastic has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $189.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average of $103.13.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

