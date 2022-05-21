Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) to Hold

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Advanced Materials plc provides ceramic materials. It engaged in design and manufacture components for use in ultrasonic Accoustic Doppler Current Profilers technologies for oceanographic, waterway and waste water usage. Morgan Advanced Materials plc is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS MCRUF opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

