Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) to Buy

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAR. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

PAR Technology stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.96. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth $61,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

