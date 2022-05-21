Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) to Buy

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $107.00 price target on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

Perficient stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Perficient has a 12 month low of $71.13 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.66 and its 200-day moving average is $113.78.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,318,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Perficient by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,578,000 after purchasing an additional 292,383 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,806,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 243,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 124.7% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 199,689 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

