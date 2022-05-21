Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) to “Buy”

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Secom Co. Ltd. is a security company, providing its services to a number of corporate and individual clients. It conducts consistent management from research and development to manufacturing of equipment, installation work, monitoring, and emergency measures by security guards. For individual clients, various sensors are installed in their home to detect intrusions, fires, emergency situations, gas leaks, medical emergencies and other problems, and automatically notify the SECOM control center when they are detected. Products for corporate clients include access-control systems, closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems, automated fire detection and extinguishing systems, and internal and external monitoring systems that can be used alone or connected to on-line security systems. The Company also provides static guard service and armored car services. Secom Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Secom alerts:

Shares of Secom stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.22. Secom has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Secom (SOMLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.