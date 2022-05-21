Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) to “Hold”

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vestas Wind Systems A/S is engaged in development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind technology that uses the energy of the wind to generate electricity. It provides wind turbines and wind power systems. The company engages in wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, power plant optimization and maintenance services. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is headquartered in Randers, Denmark. “

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

VWDRY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 199.00 to 173.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Get Rating)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.