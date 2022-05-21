Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) CEO Sells $69,182.52 in Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 33,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $69,182.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,492,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,950.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ZVIA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 387,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,977. The company has a market capitalization of $132.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 39.61% and a negative return on equity of 211.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZVIA. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth approximately $7,667,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. 48.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

