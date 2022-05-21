Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) CEO Sells $69,182.52 in Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 33,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $69,182.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,492,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,950.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE ZVIA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 387,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,977. The company has a market capitalization of $132.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $17.50.
Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 39.61% and a negative return on equity of 211.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth approximately $7,667,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. 48.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zevia PBC (Get Rating)
Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zevia PBC (ZVIA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.