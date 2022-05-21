Zoetis Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.

Zoetis has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zoetis to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $162.56 on Friday. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $156.67 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.03 and its 200-day moving average is $201.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,557 shares of company stock valued at $9,589,496 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.88.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

