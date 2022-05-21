Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th.

Zoetis has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Zoetis to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS opened at $162.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.03 and a 200 day moving average of $201.77. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $156.67 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.88.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,557 shares of company stock worth $9,589,496 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after acquiring an additional 721,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after purchasing an additional 527,760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 97.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 593,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after purchasing an additional 293,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.