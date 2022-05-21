Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on September 1st

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.

Zoetis has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Zoetis to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS opened at $162.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.03 and its 200 day moving average is $201.77. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $156.67 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,557 shares of company stock worth $9,589,496 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zoetis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 21.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after purchasing an additional 527,760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,379,000 after purchasing an additional 108,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Zoetis by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,115,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,130,000 after purchasing an additional 209,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.88.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.