ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Downgraded by TheStreet

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZI. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.35.

ZI stock opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 141.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.89. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 188,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $11,330,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,780,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,430,965.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 353,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $21,375,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,599,729 shares of company stock worth $94,101,131. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

