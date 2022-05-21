Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $515.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 530 to CHF 550 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th.

Shares of ZURVY opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.1687 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

