Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.67. Zynex has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 1,213.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 29.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

