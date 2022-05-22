$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

ANGO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. 300,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,189. The company has a market cap of $745.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $78,831.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $142,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,279,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,197,000 after buying an additional 38,202 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,836,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,087,000 after buying an additional 622,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,255,000 after buying an additional 46,173 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,546,000 after buying an additional 334,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,425,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,302,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

