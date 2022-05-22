-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Limelight Networks reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLNW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.34.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt acquired 68,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $244,479.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,175 shares in the company, valued at $517,588.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bob Lyons purchased 55,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $199,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,266.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 15.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 12.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 312,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 34,648 shares in the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLNW opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

