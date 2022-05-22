$0.10 EPS Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. Ooma posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Ooma stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 49,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.53 million, a P/E ratio of -195.11 and a beta of 0.67. Ooma has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 110.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.