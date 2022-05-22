-$0.15 EPS Expected for REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for REE Automotive’s earnings. REE Automotive reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REE Automotive will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow REE Automotive.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REE Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of REE Automotive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REE traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,794. The firm has a market cap of $524.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. REE Automotive has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

