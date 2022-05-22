-$0.23 EPS Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the highest is ($0.01). Sunrun posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.92.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $33,299.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,748 shares of company stock worth $1,225,347 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. 5,693,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,794,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.74. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 2.24.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

