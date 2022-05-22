-$0.24 EPS Expected for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Toast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.21). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Toast.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of TOST traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,608,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,045. Toast has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $69.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $50,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,607,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,509,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul D. Bell purchased 12,500 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,696,510 shares of company stock worth $108,880,285 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,717,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

