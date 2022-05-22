$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.22. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRTX. Citigroup decreased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $765.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 322.10, a current ratio of 322.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 118.52%.
TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
