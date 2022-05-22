$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). NextEra Energy Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.97) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 129.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.32. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,506 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,504 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.54. 459,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average is $78.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.7325 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 336.78%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

