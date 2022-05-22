$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.25. Redwood Trust posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on RWT. TheStreet lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

NYSE RWT opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 6.82. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 48.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,129,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 308,880 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 57.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,424,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 882,431 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 531,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,327 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

