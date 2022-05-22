$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.25. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

NYSE FTAI traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $18.50. 410,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,221. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -39.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.