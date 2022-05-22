-$0.44 EPS Expected for Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.39). Surface Oncology also posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Surface Oncology.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.61. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 41.62% and a negative net margin of 182.63%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter.

SURF has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Surface Oncology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surface Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of SURF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 504,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.68. Surface Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 9.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SURF. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Surface Oncology by 252.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 525,356 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 9.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 56.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,199,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 432,647 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

