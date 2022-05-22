$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings. Monro also reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.18 million. Monro had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on MNRO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Monro by 21.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Monro during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Monro by 130.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Monro by 22.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period.

MNRO stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. Monro has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $65.30. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

