$0.56 EPS Expected for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) This Quarter

May 22nd, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Rating) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Paramount Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.43. Paramount Global reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paramount Global.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

PARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.64. 9,845,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,848,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Paramount Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

