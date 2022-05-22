$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.70. AMERISAFE reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMERISAFE.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $73.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 32,052 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 35.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 3.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AMERISAFE by 44.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $928.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.40. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $66.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMERISAFE (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.