$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.74. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

NYSE:NSA traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $48.43. 778,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.