$0.70 EPS Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.76. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

EPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,869,000 after purchasing an additional 222,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,128,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,724,000 after purchasing an additional 115,360 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,940,000 after purchasing an additional 93,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

EPC stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.01. The stock had a trading volume of 450,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,376. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.