$0.70 EPS Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.76. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Edgewell Personal Care.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.
In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,869,000 after purchasing an additional 222,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,128,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,724,000 after purchasing an additional 115,360 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,940,000 after purchasing an additional 93,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.
EPC stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.01. The stock had a trading volume of 450,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,376. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (Get Rating)
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
