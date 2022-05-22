$0.89 EPS Expected for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) will post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.89. Southern reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.41. 5,758,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,783,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Southern has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $57,821.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,896 shares of company stock valued at $24,354,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,067,311,000 after acquiring an additional 539,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Southern by 19.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,435,000 after acquiring an additional 480,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

