$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.00) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AHT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Varde Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $23,367,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,446,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 174,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 35,599 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AHT traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.12. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.