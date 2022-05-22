$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.00) earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Varde Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $23,367,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,446,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 174,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 35,599 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE AHT traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.12. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
