-$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) This Quarter

Posted by on May 22nd, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRAGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.02). Sierra Oncology posted earnings per share of ($1.67) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($4.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.91) to ($3.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($3.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.07).

SRRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lifesci Capital cut Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright cut Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer cut Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of SRRA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.75. 199,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,407. Sierra Oncology has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.27 and a quick ratio of 21.27. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47.

In other Sierra Oncology news, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $127,968.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $70,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,553 shares of company stock worth $201,957. Corporate insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $75,067,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $13,209,000. Frazier Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,264,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,498,000 after purchasing an additional 460,194 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $14,134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 1,812.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 424,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

