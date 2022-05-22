$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $0.89. Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,008,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $4,248,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,792,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,262,750. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

SIX stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.06. 2,695,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,113. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.22.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

