$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) will post $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Genpact posted sales of $988.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

Genpact stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Genpact by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genpact (Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.