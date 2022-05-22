$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. WD-40 posted earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $176.27 on Friday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 421.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in WD-40 by 310.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 8.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 5.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,330,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in WD-40 by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,866,000 after buying an additional 18,465 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

