$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.40 billion. Under Armour also posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $6.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UAA shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Under Armour from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Under Armour by 96.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,004,000 after buying an additional 3,668,041 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Under Armour by 121.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,189 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,045,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

Under Armour declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

