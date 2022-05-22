$1.64 EPS Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. East West Bancorp reported earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $68.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

