$1.64 EPS Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) will announce $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.58. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share.

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.61. 845,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,815. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.19, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.33. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $169.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

